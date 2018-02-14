Museum Mouth – “Santa Monica” (Everclear Cover)

Every year, the North Carolina-based band Museum Mouth covers a different song in honor of Valentine’s Day. Past years have seen them taking on Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, and Taylor Swift, and this year they’ve opted to cover ’90s alt-rockers Everclear’s “Santa Monica.” (Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby also covered this track live in 2017 — who’d’ve thunk we’d get two Everclear covers in one calendar year?!) Museum Mouth’s version of the track is chunky and sun-drenched, and you can listen to it below. You can also download it here, which might be a good idea because it’ll disappear once V-day is over.

<a href="http://museummouth.bandcamp.com/track/santa-monica" target="_blank">Santa Monica by Museum Mouth</a>

You can temporarily revisit past year’s Valentine’s Day covers here.