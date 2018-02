We included Khalid on our Best New Bands list last year, and today the singer has teamed up with Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei for a new song that appears on the Jack Antonoff-curated soundtrack for Love, Simon. “Love Lies” is smooth and inviting, a simmering slow-burn about the intoxicating feeling of losing yourself in someone. It’s also Normani’s first solo single. Listen to it below.