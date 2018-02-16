Buzzy Lee – “Coolhand” (Prod. Nicolas Jaar)

Buzzy Lee is LA-based singer Sasha Spielberg, daughter of Steven, but her impressive pop project doesn’t need a famous-dad endorsement. Today she shares “Coolhand,” the soulful lead single from her forthcoming Facepaint EP. Along with the rest of the record, it’s produced by the brilliant experimental electronic composer Nicolas Jaar.

Jaar’s smooth and simple arrangement casts his typical downtempo style in a poppier tone, an appropriate backing for Spielberg’s perky and emotive vocals. The two seemingly unlike characters have worked together in the past on their joint project Just Friends, and their sonic chemistry is just as strong four years later. Listen to “Coolhand” below.

A statement from Spielberg:

I wanted to write a song about how our self-worth is so wrapped up in the ways we present ourselves on social media. There’s this constant hunger for validation, and it takes a toll — it’s all nonsense but we do it anyway. We learn which parts of us are the parts that people want the most, and we give it to them when we need to make ourselves feel whole. Anyway, I just posted a new pic on Instagram so please go like it ;-).

Facepaint is out 4/27 via Future Classic. Pre-order it here.