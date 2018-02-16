Stream Tanlines’ Surprise Kids’ Music EP Presents

We haven’t heard from the Brooklyn synthpop duo Tanlines since they released their 2015 album Highlights, though band member Jesse Cohen has kept plenty busy with his No Effects podcast, interviewing people like Ezra Koenig and Ed Droste. But today, the band reemerged from out of nowhere with a new EP. And there’s a twist. As the band puts it on Twitter, “Since we’re both stay at home dads now, we thought it would be fun to make this for our kids.” The new EP Presents features a couple of adorable children — presumably the kids of the band members — recreating the cover of Tanlines’ 2012 debut Mixed Emotions. It features the duo’s slinky, strutting version of the kids’ standards “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” “If You’re Happy And You Know It,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Alphabet Song,” and “Old MacDonald Had A Farm.” The whole thing is just ridiculously endearing, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://tanlinestheband.bandcamp.com/album/presents-ep" target="_blank">Presents EP by Tanlines</a>

We made a kid's record!

Tanlines' Presents-classic kids songs in the style of Tanlines

Since we're both stay at home dads now, we thought it would be fun to make this for our kids. Now we're sharing them with you!

Streaming everywhere or you can buy it at https://t.co/BDGEfEsTNU pic.twitter.com/0tdkzu9b8i — Tanlines (@tanlines) February 16, 2018

Please share the record with the children (and parents) in your life. This is little DIY project that Eric and I did because we thought it would be fun, so we're depending on word of mouth instead of PR or a label. Actually, it's on our own label…ahem… *Apparent Records* — Tanlines (@tanlines) February 16, 2018

The self-released Presents is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.