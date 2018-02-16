Fever Ray – “IDK About You” Video

Last year, Karin Dreijer’s Fever Ray project returned after an eight-year absence with the stunning album Plunge. Today, she’s shared the video for “IDK About You,” one of its best songs. As with the previous videos for “To The Moon And Back” and “Wanna Sip,” Dreijer worked with director Martin Falck, and it shows her new bald, corpsepainted persona in radical-pleasure situations. This time around, Dreijer joins in on some sort of hybrid dance party/political action meeting/BDSM orgy. Check it out below.

Plunge is out now on Rabid. Read our interview with Dreijer here.