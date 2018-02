Valee is a Chicago rapper with a prim, fussy, mesmerizing delivery. He’s been building buzz on the Chicago underground for a while now, and Pusha T recently signed him to G.O.O.D. Music, which seems like a great fit for all involved. And to celebrate his signing, Pusha has now jumped on a remix of “Miami,” a track from Valee’s 2016 mixtape 12:12 Again. Listen to it below.

You can download the 12:12 Again mixtape here.