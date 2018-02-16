Lucius – “Eventually” (Tame Impala Cover)

“Eventually,” the fourth advance single from 2015’s Currents, is my favorite Tame Impala song. From that initial burst of static onward, it’s a beautiful behemoth, dainty yet gargantuan ’70s AOR gorgeously rendered as Obama-era blog bait. Did I mention it’s supremely catchy and that it couches the deeply uncomfortable experience of dumping someone into a extremely comfortable groove? Listen and you will see:

Lucius, the festival-friendly indie-pop band with the striking visual gimmick of dressing up its lead singers like mirror images of each other, has covered “Eventually” for their new acoustic EP, Nudes. I don’t like it as much as the original, but it verifies for me that “Eventually” is a masterful feat of composition even without Kevin Parker’s retro-futuristic psych-pop production. Behold:

Nudes is out 3/2. Pre-order it here.