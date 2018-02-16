Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I despise this on every level, in the same way as literal playlist cum album Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 or that motherfucking Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Corporate influence from the mainstream film industry, no matter how hidden, will always infuriate me. It’s the reason I swapped out “When It Started” for “New York City Cops” on Is This It, because the former is from the original Spider-Man soundtrack. All that said, I’m completely on board with Kendrick Lamar doing something low stakes. The amount of hype he gets puts him on a pedestal so high not even he, the best rapper of our generation by a country mile, should have to suffer from standing on it. No artist deserves that, as the slightest misstep can suddenly become their instant downfall. If anything, I’m just glad he’s found a way to take some weight off his shoulders while still being able to create music. That said, I’d be more than happy to go out in public and hear a song of his from any album other than DAMN., as its become way overdone at this point. I just want the jazz-rap back.