This week left us with many important questions. Is it still a Smashing Pumpkins reunion without D’arcy? Will we ever get a new Grimes album? Is Sir Elton ok? Can I take a 9-year-old to Black Panther? Ponder those while you check out this week’s best and worst comments below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|blochead
|Score:37 | Feb 12th
|
|Posted in: New Study Says 38-Year-Old Men Like “Creep”
|#9
|El Gummo
|Score:40 | Feb 9th
|
Time to announce it to my Stereogum family: Baby Gummo arrives September 2018.
Guaranteed BOTY.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#8
|dansolo
|Score:40 | Feb 14th
|
25 is a fairly modest score for such a legendary comment
Genius is rarely acknowledged in its time
|Posted in: Beach House – “Lemon Glow”
|#7
|arglebargle
|Score:49 | Feb 14th
|
ALL THE BEACHES IN THE HOUUUUSSSEEEE
|Posted in: Beach House – “Lemon Glow”
|#6
|monkeyridinghorse
|Score:50 | Feb 12th
|
Blochead’s totally skewing those results though, take him out of the equation and I bet the average drops to, like 26 or something.
|Posted in: New Study Says 38-Year-Old Men Like “Creep”
|#5
|blochead
|Score:51 | Feb 12th
|
Again, the two rules of music listening:
#1 When was all the best music made?
|Posted in: New Study Says 38-Year-Old Men Like “Creep”
|#4
|billypilgrim
|Score:56 | Feb 9th
|
This is the first album that I listened to with my mom when she realized that my musical taste was advancing to a place she was not interested in hearing.
|Posted in: In The Aeroplane Over The Sea Turns 20
|#3
|MagicSpoon
|Score:56 | Feb 9th
|
That image embed did not work as expected.
|Posted in: In The Aeroplane Over The Sea Turns 20
|#2
|Jeff Buc-lee
|Score:56 | Feb 12th
|
Yeah, well, Jack White looks like he needs an actual injection of blood.
|Posted in: Jack White Says “Rock & Roll Needs An Injection Of Some New Young Blood”
|#1
|
|Luis Enrique Yañez
|Score:87 | Feb 13th
|
I hope I don’t die today
|Posted in: The Long-Rumored Smash Mouth/Car Seat Headrest Collaboration Is Coming Thursday
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|Hip Priest
|Score:-26 | Feb 13th
|
Great article.
What do we all think on the other site’s 1998 list?
|Posted in: Hip-Hop Is Evolving, And So Is Tyler, The Creator
|#4
|DJ_Windows_98
|Score:-27 | Feb 14th
|
I despise this on every level, in the same way as literal playlist cum album Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 or that motherfucking Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Corporate influence from the mainstream film industry, no matter how hidden, will always infuriate me. It’s the reason I swapped out “When It Started” for “New York City Cops” on Is This It, because the former is from the original Spider-Man soundtrack.
All that said, I’m completely on board with Kendrick Lamar doing something low stakes. The amount of hype he gets puts him on a pedestal so high not even he, the best rapper of our generation by a country mile, should have to suffer from standing on it. No artist deserves that, as the slightest misstep can suddenly become their instant downfall. If anything, I’m just glad he’s found a way to take some weight off his shoulders while still being able to create music. That said, I’d be more than happy to go out in public and hear a song of his from any album other than DAMN., as its become way overdone at this point. I just want the jazz-rap back.
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther And The Art Of The Corporate Crossover
|#3
|
|Caps Hammer Caps
|Score:-30 | Feb 9th
|
So, you are unwilling to steal others art to dignify me. Sounds about right
|Posted in: Stream MGMT Little Dark Age
|#2
|
|Caps Hammer Caps
|Score:-37 | Feb 9th
|
“Bitch” you even keeled little sucker you. Just shows how bad indie fans will latch on to anything to disprove a valid point. Bitch indeed
|Posted in: Stream MGMT Little Dark Age
|#1
|
|Caps Hammer Caps
|Score:-40 | Feb 9th
|
Eh. Really. Fuck man. Combine a less inspiring Flop with insert synth pop band no one cares about and you get this. Really? After all this time I’m really shocked they were a two hit wonder. Give me some pills to erase what I just listened to Bill Cosby
|Posted in: Stream MGMT Little Dark Age
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|CJ Simonson
|Score:20 | Feb 15th
|
|Posted in: Here It Is, Smash Mouth Covering Car Seat Headrest