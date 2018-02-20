Stream Kero Kero Bonito TOTEP EP

A few days ago, Kero Kero Bonito released the fantastic track “Only Acting” — it just topped our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list — and the trio has followed that up with a brand-new EP featuring that song and three other new ones. It’s called the TOTEP and it sees the band messing around with physical instruments once again. The new songs cycle through grunge-y, power-poppy, and dreamy, and they’re all great and demonstrate the versatility of KKB’s sound. Listen to the EP below.

The TOTEP EP is out now.