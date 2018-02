Last month, we talked to Boston-based duo Vundabar about their excellent third album, Smell Smoke. It’s a poignant and incessantly catchy look at death and dying and what happens to those of us who are left behind. We’ve heard early singles “Acetone,” “Diver,” and “Tonight I’m Wearing Silk” from it already, and now you can stream the album in full a few days before it’s officially released. Listen below.

Smell Smoke is out 2/23 via Gawk Records. Pre-order it here.