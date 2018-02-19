Watch Jean Grae & John Hodgman Cover The Mountain Goats In Brooklyn

The stand-up comic John Hodgman and the underground rap veteran Jean Grae host a monthly variety show called Jean And John together at the Brooklyn venue the Bell House. It apparently has a game-show component and a live house band and everything. As Brooklyn Vegan reports, the most recent show, which went down last week, featured special guests like Michael Che and Aparna Nancherla. And it also featured Grae and Hodgman taking on a couple of covers, including the Mountain Goats’ 2002 classic “No Children.” Someone caught video of the latter, and you can watch it below.

Maybe 12 years ago, back when Hodgman was on The Daily Show, I stood in line behind him at a Mountain Goats show at the Bowery Ballroom. I can confirm that he has been about this Mountain Goats life.