Wiki – “Hands Out” (Feat. Suspect) & “Ballin On The Low” (Feat. Antwon)

Wiki, the young and grimy New York rapper whose gap-toothed mug used to front Ratking, impressed us with his solo album No Mountains In Manhattan last year. Around that time he released a browser-based video game featuring two additional songs, “Hands Out” and “Ballin On The Low.” Today those tracks get official release, and good thing: Both of them exhibit what an infectious presence this guy has become. With assists from Suspect and Antwon, Wiki spins mildly raspy street talk over first-rate production that, like his rapping, toes the line between bread-and-butter boom-bap something more artfully expressive. Listen below.