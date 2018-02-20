Stream Kal Marks Universal Care

It’s always satisfying when a band makes the leap from great to even-greater, and Kal Marks do that with their latest album. The Boston trio has been around for a while now, gradually amassing a back catalog to rival any of their scene’s peers, and Universal Care finds them sharper and more ambitious than ever before. Its early singles are a good indication of the strides they’ve made — from the chaotically expansive “Loosed” to the sweltering lead single “Adventure” to the rest of ‘em — but the entire thing is worth a close listen. The band also need a new van, and have launched an Indiegogo campaign if you’re able to help out so that you can see them on tour. Either way, stream their new album below.

Universal Care is out 2/23 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.