Trippie Redd – “Dark Knight Dummo” (Feat. Travis Scott) Video

The young Ohio sing-rapper Trippie Redd came up with last year’s SoundCloud rap wave, and he appears to be making a real run at rap stardom these days. Case in point: Trippie Redd’s new video for “Dark Knight Dummo,” a Travis Scott collab that came out a couple of months ago. The clip does as good a job as anything I’ve seen at translating SoundCloud rap’s bloodthirsty aesthetic to bigger-budget environs. In the clip, Trippie Redd and Travis Scott are in a remote cabin, counting money, when a deformed mob of mutant hillbillies attack. Many heads explode, and monster truck tires and chainsaws also become murder weapons. The video is just hilariously gory, and you can watch it below, via The FADER.

“Dark Knight Dummo” is out now at iTunes.