Margo Price – “A Little Pain” Video

Margo Price’s fantastic All American Made came in second place on our 10 Best Country Albums Of 2017 list. Today she shares Mike Dempsey and Joshua Shoemaker’s visual treatment for the album’s third track, “A Little Pain.” The video depicts Price’s life as a diner waitress, braving the daily drudgery. A split-screen shows Price in revolt — pouring whiskey into her coffee, serving THREE ice cream scoops instead of two, smoking a joint out of a milkshake straw, and throwing a man into a glass window for smacking her butt. She then dons a sparkly dress and sings in a laundromat-turned-lounge. Watch and listen below.

All American Made is out now.