Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Seagull”

In a couple weeks, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat are releasing their new Dan Deacon-produced album, Riddles. We’ve heard “Dunce” and the title track from it already, and today the Baltimore duo are unveiling its next single, “Seagull.” It begins with some finger-snapping and a lounge-y bass line, but discreetly builds into a discordant monster of a jam. It’s shapeshifting and expansive, and Schrader’s words are just as mystifying as the song itself: “Seagulls hovering, manta rays wondering why/ They’d cattle prod a statue if you gave ‘em seven fifty a night.” Listen to it below.

Riddles is out 3/2 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.