Screaming Females – “I’ll Make You Sorry” Video

Later this week, the long-running New Jersey punk rock power trio Screaming Females will release their new LP All At Once. It is an absolute monster of an album, and it is also our current reigning Album Of The Week. This time around, the band has channeled it’s old basement-punk ferocity into wild, monumental classic-rock riffage, and it sounds titanic.

Screaming Females have already shared a few tracks from All At Once, and they’ve also dropped a video for “Glass House.” Today, they’ve got a second video, and this one is for the searching and melodic “I’ll Make You Sorry.” It’s a grand wailer of a song, and it allows bandleader Marissa Paternoster to let loose with the full fury of her voice.

Veteran indie-rock director Lance Bangs helmed the video; he last teamed up with Screamales on their 2014 live video for “Ripe.” At the start of the video, we see the band playing, with Paternoster lying in a pile of rubble, as it she’d just come crashing through the practice-space roof. This seems oddly plausible! Things change as the video goes on. You can check it out below, via NPR.

All At Once is out 2/23 on Don Giovanni.