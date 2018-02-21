Watch August Greene Play Unreleased Songs At Tiny Desk Concert

Next month, we’ll finally get to hear the self-titled debut from August Greene, the new supergroup trio that features Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins. The three of them have plenty of experience occupying the places where jazz, rap, and pop intersect, and it makes sense for them to be making music as a trio now. And on the most recent episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series, Common actually explained that the three of them came together doing things like Common’s White House Tiny Desk Concert.

At the beginning of the new Tiny Desk, Common also explained that they wanted to foreground women with their performance, even though all three members of the group are male. So they played a longer Tiny Desk than the series usually allows, playing five songs rather than three and including collaborations with singers Brandy, Andra Day, and Maimouna Youssef.

Brandy sat in on the group’s cover of the Sounds Of Blackness oldie “Optimistic,” while Day sang her part from “Stand Up For Something,” her Oscar-nominated Common collab from the movie “Marshall.” August Greene also performed the previously-released single “Black Kennedy,” and they did two songs that haven’t yet been shared, “Practice” (which features a riveting verse from Youssef) and “Let Go.” Watch the performance below.

August Greene is out 3/9 as an Amazon Music Exclusive.