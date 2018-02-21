Watch Kendrick Lamar Smash A Lamborghini In Surprise BRITs Performance With Rich The Kid

The 2018 BRIT Awards took place tonight at the O2 Arena in London, and Kendrick Lamar was on hand for a surprise performance. He started things off with his DAMN. track “FEEL.,” and then did his verse from “New Freezer” with Rich The Kid. Lamar performed on top of a glass case housing a Lamborghini while Rich The Kid smashed it with a bat amid a flurry of flames. The words “This is another satire by Kendrick Lamar” flashed on screen in between the songs.

Earlier in the night, Lamar won the award for International Male Solo Artist, which was presented by Camilla Cabello.

Lamar just played two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena last week.

Watch Lamar’s BRIT Awards performance below.

And here he is accepting the award for International Male Solo Artist: