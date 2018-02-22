Daddy Issues – “High St” Video

Last year, Nashville trio Daddy Issues released their very good debut album, Deep Dream. They’ve mostly been on the road since then — including a stop at our offices for a Stereogum Session — and they’re about to embark on another tour next month.

To celebrate, they’re sharing a fun video for early single “High St.” It was directed by CJ Harvey and starts off at what looks like a bummer of a suburban house party, but turns into a daydream (some would say a ….. deep dream) in which the bandmates meet up in the desert and encounter a green alien, who they befriend and rock out with. They bring the alien back to the party, which significantly livens up with an extraterrestrial presence and ends on a note that’s very endearing and Alien’s First Big Party.

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/23 Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

03/24 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

03/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

03/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/27 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

03/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

03/29 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

03/30 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/31 Charlotte, NC @ Lunchbox Records

Deep Dream is out now via Infinity Cat.