Stream Lionlimb Tape Recorder

We’ve been keeping up with Stewart Bronaugh and Joshua Jaeger’s psych-pop project Lionlimb since their 2016 debut, Shoo. In anticipation of their sophomore record, Tape Recorder, Angel Olsen’s contemporaries gave us “Maria” and “Clover.” The album won’t be officially released until Friday, but it’s streaming early for those of us who can’t wait for the weekend. Tape Recorder highlights the power of a string section and the recurring instrumental melodic ideas tie it all together. Stream it below.

Tape Recorder is out 2/23 via Bayonet. Pre-order it here.