Bon Iver’s Manager Releases Congressional Campaign Ad Soundtracked By “Wisconsin”

Bon Iver’s fellow Wisconsinite and manager, Kyle Frenette, recently announced he will be running for Congress. His election would unseat Republican Sean Duffy, the current Representative of Wisconsin’s 7th District, who also happens to be a big-time Trump supporter. Today Frenette publicly announces his candidacy with a very wholesome, goosebump-inducing promotional video, filled with the plaid shirts, hard work, snowy scenery, and family ties that support his hometown.

The video accompanied a tweet that reads, “I’ve decided I’m going to run for Congress because there’s so much more that can be done with the right leadership. Watch, read, listen, and engage: https://www.kyleforwisconsin.com . #OurFuture depends on it.” Frenette narrates the promo, titled “A Phone Call To Wisconsin,” as if he’s leaving a voicemail, to Wisconsin, obviously. It’s beautifully shot and features Bon Iver’s “Wisconsin,” obviously. “Hey, it’s Kyle. I just got back into town and wanted to call and see how you’ve been,” he addresses the inanimate Midwestern state.

He acknowledges his time away from home, traveling and managing Bon Iver, but now he’s “got a lot of work to do around here. We’ve got a lot of work to do around here,” he continues. “People are having to work harder and harder and they don’t have much to show for it. It’s not what it used to be like, growing up in Wisconsin.” Cue the Justin Vernon falsetto. This might sound like an eye-roll-worthy exercise in persuasive rhetoric, but the video feels genuine. Watch it below and support him via the campaign website.