German Figure Skater Slammed For Performing To Schindler’s List Score

Social media erupted with criticisms when German figure skater Nicole Schott began performing to the Schindler’s List score during her free skate performance at the Olympics on Thursday night.

“Nicole Schott is a German woman skating to Schindler’s List. that feels real fucked up #Olympics,” one user wrote. “NO ONE SHOULD BE SKATING TO SCHINDLER’S LIST!!!!!!!” USA Today columnist Nancy Armour added. “The German skater picking the Schindler’s List soundtrack to skate to is certainly a choice,” Defense News reporter Aaron Mehta said.

Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film followed Oskar Schindler, a German factory owner who saved thousands of lives of Jewish refugees during the Holocaust by employing them at his factories. John Williams’ score for the film won the best original score Oscar at the 1994 Academy Awards.

See more responses below.

NO ONE SHOULD BE SKATING TO SCHINDLER'S LIST!!!!!!! — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) February 23, 2018

"Oh good, Schindler's List, what a treat we are now in for" -no skating fan ever #PyeongChang2018 #figureskating — tara lipinski's fact checker (@robojojo) February 23, 2018

The German skater picking the Schindler’s List soundtrack to skate to is certainly a choice. — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) February 23, 2018

Just tuned into Olympic figure skating and the German figure skater is skating to the theme song from … Schindler’s List. No joke. Call me crazy but that doesn’t seem right. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 23, 2018

The German figure skater is skating to music from Schindler’s List…ABORT ABORT ABORT! I repeat, do NOT skate to that! What are you doing Germany! — David Struve (@GrvyStruvey) February 23, 2018

God I love the pace of closed captioning. Just now, watching a German figure skater: NICOLE SCHOTT IS SKATING TO… … …SCHINDLER’S LIST — T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) February 23, 2018

German figure skater performing to music from Schindler’s List. Thats…not the choice I’d go with. pic.twitter.com/0B0B3YK9uS — Sarah (@BookishFeminist) February 23, 2018

trying to imagine the discussion when someone says “hey how about skating to music from Schindler’s List? That’ll really get the crowd pumped up” — Sara Koenig (@sara_koenig) February 23, 2018

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.