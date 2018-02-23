German Figure Skater Slammed For Performing To Schindler’s List Score

CREDIT: Harry How/Getty Images

Social media erupted with criticisms when German figure skater Nicole Schott began performing to the Schindler’s List score during her free skate performance at the Olympics on Thursday night.

“Nicole Schott is a German woman skating to Schindler’s List. that feels real fucked up #Olympics,” one user wrote. “NO ONE SHOULD BE SKATING TO SCHINDLER’S LIST!!!!!!!” USA Today columnist Nancy Armour added. “The German skater picking the Schindler’s List soundtrack to skate to is certainly a choice,” Defense News reporter Aaron Mehta said.

Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film followed Oskar Schindler, a German factory owner who saved thousands of lives of Jewish refugees during the Holocaust by employing them at his factories. John Williams’ score for the film won the best original score Oscar at the 1994 Academy Awards.

See more responses below.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.

