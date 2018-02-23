Towkio & SZA – “Morning View”

Chicagoan Towkio teamed up with SZA for a song on his new album WWW., which is out now. The rapper literally “dropped” the album from 100,000 feet earlier this week. How did he do it? He literally got into a helium balloon and then parachuted down with the LP in tow. That’s dedication.

SZA is one of several guests featured on WWW. Teddy Jackson, Grace Webber, Vic Mensa, and Njomza also collaborated with Towkio on the album. Listen to SZA’s contribution, “Morning View,” below.

WWW. is out now via American Recordings/Republic.