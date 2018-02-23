We posted a lot of thrilling content today, but did you know that sometimes we choose not to post something? Here are some items that didn’t make the cut today: Fall Out Boy covered “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”; Thom Yorke is teasing something OR he is just tweeting weird tweets; Kidz Bop cover EMF, Lisa Loeb, and other pop artists from their parents’ childhood; Lorde says she is not dating Jack Antonoff.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Ronald
|Score:40 | Feb 19th
|
Why you gotta put Jessica Rabbit on blast like that?
|Posted in: Watch Fergie’s Stunningly Awful National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game
|#9
|James Rettig
|Score:40 | Feb 16th
|
It’s literally a disservice to humanity that they are not on here.
Sadly, I am the only one in #beachhousehive on staff. I’m sure I’ll be writing something about them soon enough, though ;)
|Posted in: The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
|#8
|California
|Score:46 | Feb 19th
|
Stereogum covering the NBA makes me painfully aware that I only have two conversation topics at parties.
|Posted in: Watch Fergie’s Stunningly Awful National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game
|#7
|El Gummo
|Score:47 | Feb 16th
|
Merriweather Post President
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#6
|blochead
|Score:47 | Feb 16th
|
It’s 2018. You went to a Marilyn Manson show.
Struggling to find empathy over here
|Posted in: Marilyn Manson Melts Down, Walks Off At First NY Show Since Onstage Injury
|#5
|blochead
|Score:51 | Feb 18th
|
Let’s put our snark guns away. That’s pretty neat and every last one of us would lose our shit if we were there to see that. Win, you still cool
|Posted in: Win Butler Sings Arcade Fire At LA Karaoke Bar
|#4
|padfoot24
|Score:56 | Feb 20th
|
In which Josh Tillman finds himself so far up his own ass that his alter ego is using his birthname as his alter ego.
|Posted in: Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman”
|#3
|eastside tilly
|Score:59 | Feb 19th
|
Well this is a new low in Radiohead covers.
|Posted in: Watch Fergie’s Stunningly Awful National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game
|#2
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:65 | Feb 16th
|
TGIF
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#1
|
|Jonathan Nasrallah
|Score:70 | Feb 19th
|
Is this from the new Twin Peaks? I haven’t watched it yet.
|Posted in: Watch Fergie’s Stunningly Awful National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|toastyjones
|Score:-15 | Feb 21st
|
HA, spot on. Seriously, this shit is so masturbatory, as someone who makes a living working on a podcast by actually going out on interviews, editing cues together, and telling a real story over the course of thirty minutes rather than just rambling for over two hours and hoping something funny eventually happens, it’s a bit frustrating that these guys can just jerk each other off for two hours and expect a wide audience (not to mention appearances from music legends) simply on the basis of one of them having been on a moderately successful sitcom.
That said, where do I start in with Phish, cokeparty?
|Posted in: Talkin’ To Scott Aukerman Re: R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?
|#4
|matheusphsp
|Score:-15 | Feb 22nd
|
The only good thing about this movie was Sufjan music.
|Posted in: Sufjan Stevens To Release Call Me By Your Name Songs On 10-Inch Vinyl For Record Store Day
|#3
|YBB.
|Score:-17 | Feb 22nd
|
These two are living testaments to the value of miscegenation
|Posted in: Quincy Jones Apologizes For Being Awesome At Interviews
|#2
|dollface
|Score:-20 | Feb 22nd
|
Also does anybody else find her need to make every little thing she does into a “statement” and “important” slightly irritating?
Like what happened to letting the music speak for itself? Prince never felt the need to do this.. and the reason I mention him is he’s one of the more obvious stylistic influences for her. Prince is to Janelle Monae what Madonna is to Lady Gaga.
To me she’s like the black Lady Gaga, it’s just rubs me the wrong the way how she’s making perfectly fine pop songs but dressing them up in all this supposed consciousness that just doesn’t seem to come through in the work at all.
Is this just me? The music itself just doesn’t seem to quite connect
|Posted in: Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” & “Django Jane” Video
|#1
|Docsmith
|Score:-28 | Feb 19th
|
Someone asked me why the Donald is building a wall today. I showed them this video.
|Posted in: Watch Fergie’s Stunningly Awful National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|Philo Farnsworth
|Score:4 | Feb 17th
|
Excellent article and analysis. There are some great details in here that I wasn’t aware of. One clarification on a comment that says “Beck cease-and-desisted this album out of existence”…. Actually, Illegal Art kept the CD available for years, and ignored all three cease and desist notices (from Beck’s publisher, label, and personal lawyer). Initially it was just available via the Illegal Art website, but once Negativland stepped in, they helped spread its distribution via their label (and the national distributor Mordam Records), beginning in August 1998 (if I remember correctly). It sold over several thousand physical copies, which was a lot for such a small experimental release. Illegal Art followed with 15 years of releases, and never once pulled a release due to legal pressure. I’d like to think that the label’s persistence (amongst others) helped with the attrition mentioned in the last paragraph.
|Posted in: Ghetto Blastin’ Disintegrating: Deconstructing Beck 20 Years Later