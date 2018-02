Back in 2016, the Avalanches finally returned with Wildflower, the long-awaited follow-up to their classic 2000 debut Since I Left You. The Australian plunderphonics crew have already begun working on LP3, but in the meantime, they’ve dropped off a few remixes of “Because I’m Me” to go with that EP of “Subways” remixes. Dâm-Funk, Black Milk, Moor Mother, and Bondax all contribute, and Zero Percent throws in a bonus remix of “The Noisy Eater.” Listen below.

Thanks to reader Berko for the tip.