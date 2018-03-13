Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 Lineup

For the past decade-plus, the Pitchfork Music Festival has been bringing generally very well-curated weekend-long parties to Chicago’s Union Park. As festival go, it’s on the smaller side. I’ve been to most editions of the festival, and I’ve found it to be consistently the best-run, most generally pleasant festival experience that I’ve had. (I used to work for Pitchfork, and I’m friends with plenty of people on staff, so I’m biased. But I can promise that it’s a good festival.)

This year’s edition of the festival is coming to Union Park 7/20-22, and the festival’s organizers have just unveiled the final installment this year’s lineup. They announced the lineup over weeks, with an artist painting many of the festival performers’ names on a mural, painstakingly slowly, during a faintly infuriating livestream. But now the whole lineup has arrived, and it’s a good one.

One fascinating headliner is Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will perform her classic 1998 album The Miseducation Of Ms. Lauryn Hill — still the only solo studio album she’s ever released — in its entirety. She’ll share headlining duties with Tame Impala and Fleet Foxes. The rest of the bill also features the War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, DRAM, Blood Orange, Mount Kimbie, Julien Baker, Raphael Saadiq, Moses Sumney, Japandroids, Kelela, Girlpool, Big Thief, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, (Sandy) Alex G, Syd, Zola Jesus, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and many others. Check out the full day-by-day breakdown below.

7/20:

Tame Impala

Courtney Barnett

Mount Kimbie

Big Thief

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

Julien Baker

Saba

Open Mike Eagle

Julie Byrne

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

The Curls

7/21:

Fleet Foxes

The War on Drugs

Blood Orange

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Moses Sumney

Kelela

Girlpool

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Circuit des Yeux

Nilüfer Yanya

Zola Jesus

berhana

Paul Cherry

7/22:

Ms. Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance)

Chaka Khan

DRAM

Noname

Japandroids

(Sandy) Alex G

Alex Cameron

Smino

Japanese Breakfast

Kelly Lee Owens

Ravyn Lenae

Kweku Collins

Irreversible Entanglements

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

Check out all the relevant info here.