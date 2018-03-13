Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 Lineup

For the past decade-plus, the Pitchfork Music Festival has been bringing generally very well-curated weekend-long parties to Chicago’s Union Park. As festival go, it’s on the smaller side. I’ve been to most editions of the festival, and I’ve found it to be consistently the best-run, most generally pleasant festival experience that I’ve had. (I used to work for Pitchfork, and I’m friends with plenty of people on staff, so I’m biased. But I can promise that it’s a good festival.)
This year’s edition of the festival is coming to Union Park 7/20-22, and the festival’s organizers have just unveiled the final installment this year’s lineup. They announced the lineup over weeks, with an artist painting many of the festival performers’ names on a mural, painstakingly slowly, during a faintly infuriating livestream. But now the whole lineup has arrived, and it’s a good one.
One fascinating headliner is Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will perform her classic 1998 album The Miseducation Of Ms. Lauryn Hill — still the only solo studio album she’s ever released — in its entirety. She’ll share headlining duties with Tame Impala and Fleet Foxes. The rest of the bill also features the War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, DRAM, Blood Orange, Mount Kimbie, Julien Baker, Raphael Saadiq, Moses Sumney, Japandroids, Kelela, Girlpool, Big Thief, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, (Sandy) Alex G, Syd, Zola Jesus, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and many others. Check out the full day-by-day breakdown below.
7/20:
Tame Impala
Courtney Barnett
Mount Kimbie
Big Thief
Earl Sweatshirt
Syd
Julien Baker
Saba
Open Mike Eagle
Julie Byrne
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
The Curls
7/21:
Fleet Foxes
The War on Drugs
Blood Orange
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Moses Sumney
Kelela
Girlpool
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Circuit des Yeux
Nilüfer Yanya
Zola Jesus
berhana
Paul Cherry
7/22:
Ms. Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance)
Chaka Khan
DRAM
Noname
Japandroids
(Sandy) Alex G
Alex Cameron
Smino
Japanese Breakfast
Kelly Lee Owens
Ravyn Lenae
Kweku Collins
Irreversible Entanglements
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya
