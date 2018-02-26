Metallica Announce North American Tour

Word just got out that James Hetfield is making his feature film debut as Officer Bob Hayward in the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, but it’s also full speed ahead for Metallica’s WorldWired arena tour. The band will be hitting 34 stops missed during the first leg of their North American tour last year, including a gigs in North and South Dakota, Alabama, and Texas, where Metallica hasn’t played in over two decades. Let’s just hope Hetfield doesn’t fall down this time.
Also, “for the first time in ‘Tallica history,” the band is offering up 250 “Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets,” which give fans floor access to every and any Metallica concert on this upcoming tour. Presumably this is for folks like Damien Lewis’ hedge fund billionaire character on Showtime’s Billions, who once flew his buddies to a Metallica show in Montreal on a private jet.
Tickets for the WorldWired Tour go on sale to the public on 3/2 via LiveNation following the Fan Club presale on 2/27. A physical or digital copy of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct will be provided with each ticket purchase.
TOUR DATES:
09/02 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
09/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
09/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
09/08 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
09/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment And Sport Center
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
12/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/18/2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
01/20/2019 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
01/22/2019 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena At The BJCC
01/24/2019 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/28/2019 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
01/30/2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
02/01/2019 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/28/2019 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
03/02/2019 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
03/04/2019 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
03/06/2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/09/2019 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/11/2019 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03/13/2019 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena