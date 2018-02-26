Metallica Announce North American Tour

Word just got out that James Hetfield is making his feature film debut as Officer Bob Hayward in the Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, but it’s also full speed ahead for Metallica’s WorldWired arena tour. The band will be hitting 34 stops missed during the first leg of their North American tour last year, including a gigs in North and South Dakota, Alabama, and Texas, where Metallica hasn’t played in over two decades. Let’s just hope Hetfield doesn’t fall down this time.

Also, “for the first time in ‘Tallica history,” the band is offering up 250 “Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets,” which give fans floor access to every and any Metallica concert on this upcoming tour. Presumably this is for folks like Damien Lewis’ hedge fund billionaire character on Showtime’s Billions, who once flew his buddies to a Metallica show in Montreal on a private jet.

Tickets for the WorldWired Tour go on sale to the public on 3/2 via LiveNation following the Fan Club presale on 2/27. A physical or digital copy of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct will be provided with each ticket purchase.

TOUR DATES:

09/02 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

09/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

09/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

09/08 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

09/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09/15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment And Sport Center

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

12/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/18/2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

01/20/2019 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

01/22/2019 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena At The BJCC

01/24/2019 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/28/2019 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

01/30/2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

02/01/2019 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

02/28/2019 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/02/2019 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

03/04/2019 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

03/06/2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/09/2019 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/11/2019 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03/13/2019 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena