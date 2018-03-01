Pole Siblings – “Carve”

Johan and Sofie Stolpe are a Finnish sibling duo based in Sweden, making indie pop sounds under the name Pole Siblings. Today we’re premiering the lead single from their forthcoming EP, Sköljer Bort Dig. The song is called “Carve,” and it fits in well with the EP’s title, which translates to Wash You Away.

Over a soft guitar backdrop, Sofie sings a damning lament, full of macabre imagery. In the line that gives “Carve” its title, she intones, “I’m gonna carve my name into your flesh, it’s true.” Her voice takes on the melancholy that seems to always lay beneath anger, allowing for the guitar build to represent the brunt of her rage. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Carve”

02 “Death”

03 “How Low”

04 “Hålla handen”

The Sköljer Bort Dig EP is out 4/6 via Strangers Candy. Pre-order it here.