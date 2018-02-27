Watch Danish X Factor Contestants Sing Perfume Genius

Last year, Perfume Genius had a brush with reality TV show competition show fame when “Otherside” was featured in an episode of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance. Another song from his latest album, No Shape, made it on to the airwaves last week in Denmark, when a trio called Place On Earth performed “Slip Away” on the Danish version of X Factor.

They turn “Slip Away” into something that would probably do better on the radio, taking all of the Kate Bush vibes and streamlining them into Of Monsters And Men. The judges all seem very impressed — honestly, the best part of the performance is watching each one’s close-up as they’re nodding along and smiling.

Check it out below.