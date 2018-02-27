Valee – “Miami (Remix)” (Feat. Pusha T) Video

For a few years now, the Chicago rapper Valee has been honing a very particular style. He raps in a strangely controlled way, placing his syllables with great care and intricately talking shit. But he’s got this high-pitched chirp of a voice, and he sometimes gives off this sense of childlike wonder that you never hear in an up-and-coming rapper. He’s also been known to go onstage while wearing a backpack with a dog in it — an actual living dog — which is unique. Right now, he’s the latest recruit to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, and he’s just announced that he’ll release his new EP GOOD Job, You Found Me on the label this Friday.

A couple of weeks ago, Pusha T, currently the man in charge of G.O.O.D. Music, jumped on a remix of “Miami,” a track from Valee’s 2016 mixtape 12:12 Again. He and Valee don’t have a ton of chemistry on the track, but it’s fun to hear Pusha rapping again, and it’s fun to see Valee get that level of validation.

The remix now has a video, directed by the Chicago artist Hebru Brantley. It’s a sort of low-budget psychedelic experience, with Valee vomiting weed and encountering restaurant staff performing a mysterious ritual. Andrew Barber, the man behind the great Chicago rap blog Fake Shore Drive, has a cameo as a rapping bartender. (You are initially going to think that it’s El-P. It’s not. They do look a whole lot alike, though.) Check it out below.

GOOD Job, You Found Me is out 3/2 on G.O.O.D. Music.