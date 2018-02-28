Superorganism – “Cut Your Hair” (Pavement Cover)

UK collective Superorganism are releasing their self-titled debut album at the end of this week, featuring rubbery pop songs like “Something For Your M.I.N.D.,” Everybody Wants To Be Famous,” and “Reflections On The Screen.” They recently participated in a SiriusXMU Session and paid tribute to one of their rockier influences, with a cover of Pavement’s “Cut Your Hair,” off their classic album Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain.

Their cover doesn’t have any of the elasticity of the band’s original songs, but it does take full advantage of the fact that they have a dozen or so different members. Lead vocalist Orono Noguchi is still the focal point here, her disaffected voice offering up an adequate Stephen Malkmus impression. The rest of the band jumps in freely, whether bolstering the lead harmony or providing some additional texture to their pointedly minimal arrangement, which is mostly just handclaps and some light percussion.

It’s a lot of fun and demonstrates Superorganism’s ability to play outside the pop sandbox. Listen to it below.

Superorganism is out 3/2 via Domino.