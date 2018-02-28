Lorde – “Supercut (El-P Remix)” (Feat. Run The Jewels)

Lorde’s North American tour kicks off tomorrow and she’s taking both Run The Jewels, Tove Styrke, and Mitski on the road with her. Ahead of the first performance, Run The Jewels have shared a remix of Lorde’s song “Supercut” off of her sophomore album Melodrama, which was released in 2017 and we named the very best of the year.

RTJ’s El-P slowed down the tempo of what is a fairly upbeat, dance-ready track and turned it into a sludgy slow-burner perfect for soundtracking the end of a night out. RTJ also contribute guest verses. Lorde shared the remix in a newsletter and wrote a bit about what we can expect from her North American Dance Tour. Here’s an excerpt:

hope you’ve been good. i’ve been reading a lot of joan didion and thinking about making my own quilt – oh, and rehearsing the upcoming north american leg of the melodrama world tour, NBD.

i really love this show – it’s so different for me. we’ve never played arenas before, and this is by far my biggest show in each city we’re visiting, which is awesome. pretty cool to think about us being in tiny clubs and theatres for pure heroine, and now i have a little razor scooter to get me around the venue lol!

i hope you love the show too. it’s gonna be super fun to have run the jewels and tove and mitski running around with us too- make sure you check out their sets.

Check out Lorde’s North American Dance tour dates here and download RTJ’s totally transformed version of “Supercut” here.