Amber Mark – “Love Me Right”

We named Amber Mark an Artist To Watch last year based on the strength of her debut EP 3.33am, which she released less than a year after uploading her first song to SoundCloud. That track, “Space,” started Mark’s buzz, and it ended up on the EP alongside singles like “Can You Hear Me?” and “Monsoon.”

Since 3.33am was released, Mark has collaborated with DJDS and Marco McKinnis on an excellent dance track called “Tears On Fire.” Soon after that dropped, she released the stand-alone single “Heatwave,” and now, she’s back with “Love Me Right,” a love song that simmers and eventually boils over when the house piano falls away and Mark sings the breakdown. “You tell me all the time/ I’m the light in your life/ And you love me more each day,” she sings, accompanied by handclaps, astral keys, and a horn section. It’s a pretty massive pop song that doesn’t rely on any histrionics to get its message across.

Listen to “Love Me Right” and check out Amber Mark’s upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/10 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia’s

05/11 Montreal, QC @ Belmont

05/12 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

05/14 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

05/15 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

05/17 Durham, NC @ Moogfest

05/18 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl ATL

05/20 Houston, TX @ HOB- Bronze Peacock

05/21 Dallas, TX @ HOB- Cambridge Room

05/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/25 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

05/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/29 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room