Amber Mark – “Love Me Right”

We named Amber Mark an Artist To Watch last year based on the strength of her debut EP 3.33am, which she released less than a year after uploading her first song to SoundCloud. That track, “Space,” started Mark’s buzz, and it ended up on the EP alongside singles like “Can You Hear Me?” and “Monsoon.”
Since 3.33am was released, Mark has collaborated with DJDS and Marco McKinnis on an excellent dance track called “Tears On Fire.” Soon after that dropped, she released the stand-alone single “Heatwave,” and now, she’s back with “Love Me Right,” a love song that simmers and eventually boils over when the house piano falls away and Mark sings the breakdown. “You tell me all the time/ I’m the light in your life/ And you love me more each day,” she sings, accompanied by handclaps, astral keys, and a horn section. It’s a pretty massive pop song that doesn’t rely on any histrionics to get its message across.
Listen to “Love Me Right” and check out Amber Mark’s upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
05/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
05/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/10 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia’s
05/11 Montreal, QC @ Belmont
05/12 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel
05/14 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
05/15 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
05/17 Durham, NC @ Moogfest
05/18 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl ATL
05/20 Houston, TX @ HOB- Bronze Peacock
05/21 Dallas, TX @ HOB- Cambridge Room
05/22 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/25 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
05/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/29 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room