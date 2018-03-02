Gucci Mane – “Solitaire” (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)

Atlanta street-rap elder Gucci Mane continues to crank out new music faster than anyone can process it. The biggest of the hits that Gucci released last year was “I Get The Bag,” on which he teamed up with fellow Atlanta rap stars Migos, his onetime protegés. And on the brand-new “Solitaire,” he gets back together with the Migos and with their Quality Control colleague Lil Yachty.

“Solitaire” is a short song, only two minutes long, and it finds no room for Migos member Takeoff, who is sadly always the one who gets left off whenever there’s not enough room for all three of them. Quavo and Offset are both on this one, riding a beat from Atlanta producer Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. But Yachty, in a nice little plot twist, probably has the best verse on the whole thing. Good for him! That kid needed a win.

Content-wise, “Solitaire,” just like every other recent Gucci single, is a rote and obvious flex. It’s been a while since we’ve really heard him rap about anything other than how good his life is these days. But I like the way he tweaks it on “Solitaire,” contrasting his current situation with the time, not that long ago, that he was playing solitaire in a prison cell. Check the song out below.

Gucci reportedly has a new album called Glacier Boyz on the way.