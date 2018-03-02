Keith Richards Shades Taylor Swift Again, Says Mick Jagger Should Get A Vasectomy

Keith Richards continues to not give a fuck. In the past, he has had nice things to say about Taylor Swift. He’s also shared a stage with her; she played “As Tears Go By” with the Rolling Stones at a 2013 Stones show. (More recently, Mick Jagger sang “Satisfaction” with her at one of Swift’s own shows.) A few years ago, though, Richards, told GQ that Swift is both “a pretty girl” and “flavor of the month.” And now, in a new Wall Street Journal story, Richards has more words for Swift. Here’s what he says:

Good luck, girl — wish her well while it lasts… I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn’t be fair of me, and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway. And I never did really like pop music — even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.

(Lest you worry that Richards has discerning tastes in younger artists, note that he continues to say nice things about Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga.)

Richards also has a history of clowning his bandmate Mick Jagger, and that continues in the Wall Street Journal. Of Jagger, who recently fathered his eighth child at the age of 73, Richards said, “Mick’s a randy old bastard. It’s time for the snip — you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

Richards has already apologized for that last remark, though. On Twitter, he posted this statement:

I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person. — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) February 28, 2018

If Richards actually wrote that statement, I will eat a bandana.