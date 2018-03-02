Journey’s Greatest Hits Becomes The Third Album To Spend 500 Weeks On Billboard 200 Chart

Journey’s Greatest Hits album becomes just the third album to spend 500 weeks on the 61-year-old Billboard 200 chart, joining Bob Marley And The Wailers’ Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers (510 weeks) and the all-time longevity champ, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon (937).

Journey’s Greatest Hits — which rises 108-101 on the March 3-dated chart — debuted on the list dated Dec. 3, 1988 and peaked at #10 on Feb. 11, 1989. The album was a fairly consistent fixture on the chart until it departed the list after Oct. 27, 1990.

The set — boasting classic hits like “Open Arms” and “Don’t Stop Believin'” — returned to the list on Dec. 5, 2009. That was the same week the tally changed its rules regarding the chart eligibility of older (catalog) titles (like the Journey set). From May 25, 1991, until Nov. 28, 2009, catalog albums (18-month-old titles that had fallen below No. 100) were generally barred from the Billboard 200. From Dec. 5, 2009 onwards, catalog sets could chart on the Billboard 200 and rack up lengthy runs on the list — unlike earlier albums that were removed from the tally once they turned catalog.

Relatively recent albums that have notched long runs on the list, thanks to the revised chart rules regarding catalog sets, include Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die (306 weeks, released in 2012), Imagine Dragons’ Night Visions (282 weeks, 2012) and Bruno Mars’ 2012 release Unorthodox Jukebox, which celebrates its 200th week on the new tally.

