Sorority Noise Announce Hiatus, Share Early Stream Of Acoustic LP YNAAYT

Sorority Noise have announced a hiatus following the band’s upcoming US and UK tour dates. On Twitter, band leader Cameron Boucher wrote, “This is something i’ve been thinking about for a few months and i think it’s in my heart and mind’s best interest to take a break from the band for a while. thank you all so much for your endless support and i know i speak for everyone when i say that these past few years have been beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Boucher continues, “in our time away, use this opportunity to find new bands, ones you might not normally listen to, and listen to what they have to say.” He then announced that YNAAYT, the acoustic reinterpretation of last year’s tremendous You’re Not As _____ As You Think, is streaming now a week ahead of schedule.

When we spoke to Boucher last year, he told us Sorority Noise began in 2013 as a joke, an outlet for angsty reactions to college romance gone sour. The band quickly developed a fervent following, though, and their recorded output evolved to match the fan base’s intensity, addressing heavy subjects such as depression, addiction, religion, suicide, and grief via some of the most powerfully cathartic rock music of recent years. Both You’re Not As ____ As You Think and 2015’s Joy, Departed are among this decade’s essential albums.

It’s unclear whether Boucher will continue to pursue his screamo project Old Gray or his solo endeavors, but one thing’s for sure: After this spring, Sorority Noise will be out of commission indefinitely. Stream the new acoustic album below, where you can also find Boucher’s tweets and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

<a href="http://sororitynoise.bandcamp.com/album/ynaayt" target="_blank">YNAAYT by Sorority Noise</a>

Here are the tweets announcing the hiatus:

hello all,

this may come as unexpected news but after our upcoming US/UK tours, Sorority Noise will be going on hiatus. This is something i've been thinking about for a few months and i think it's in my heart and mind's best interest to take a break from the band for a while. — Sorority Noise (@sororitynoise) March 2, 2018

thank you all so much for your endless support and i know i speak for everyone when i say that these past few years have been beyond our wildest imaginations. — Sorority Noise (@sororitynoise) March 2, 2018

in our time away, use this opportunity to find new bands, ones you might not normally listen to, and listen to what they have to say. — Sorority Noise (@sororitynoise) March 2, 2018

ynaayt is streaming early everywhere now and our tour starts in a week.

take care of yourselves and we’ll hopefully talk to you soon.

cam — Sorority Noise (@sororitynoise) March 2, 2018

And here are, for now, Sorority Noise’s final tour dates:

Mar 08 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Mar 09 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Mar 10 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

Mar 11 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Mar 12 Saint Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Mar 14 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

Mar 15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Mar 17 Portland, OR @ Analog Theatre

Mar 18 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Mar 20 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Mar 21 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Mar 22 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 23 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theatre

Mar 25 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Mar 26 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

Mar 28 Orlando, FL @ The Abby

Mar 29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

Mar 30 Raleigh, NC @ King’s

Mar 31 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

Apr 01 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

Apr 03 Hamden, CT @ The Space

Apr 04 Boston, MA @ Paradise

Apr 05 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Apr 06 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Apr 07 Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

Apr 11 London, UK @ Islington 02 Academy

Apr 12 London, UK @ Islington Academy O2

Apr 13 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

Apr 14 Glasgow, UK @ Garage

Apr 15 Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Apr 17 Bristol, UK @ SWX

Apr 18 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Apr 19 Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall