Childish Gambino & Rae Sremmurd Announce Arena Tour

This past week, Donald Glover’s great FX show Atlanta returned to TV, and Glover will have his biggest big-screen role ever this spring when he shows up in the Star Wars prequel Solo as Lando Calrissean. You’d think this might lead Glover to put his musical alter-ego Childish Gambino on the back-burner for a little while, especially since he’s said recently that he’s planning on retiring the Childish Gambino name soon. (To go on using it, as he sees it, “wouldn’t be punk anymore.”) So it’s a surprise to see that Glover is instead planning to take Childish Gambino on tour.

Glover has played a few festivals since releasing the soul/funk experiment Awaken, My Love! in 2016, but he hasn’t gone out on a proper tour yet. He’ll do that this summer, playing full-on arenas. And his opening act will be Rae Sremmurd, the party-starting Mississippi rap duo who are, in their own way, nearly as ambitious as Glover. (They’re planning on releasing a triple album this year, and if that’s not ambitious, I don’t know what is.) Here are the dates on that tour:

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/26 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena