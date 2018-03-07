The Nels Cline 4 – “Imperfect 10″

Nels Cline is probably best known as the guitarist for Wilco, but he came up playing jazz and improvisational music in the ’80s. And while he still plays with Wilco, he’s kept numerous genre-spanning side projects and collaborations going as well. In 2014, he teamed up with jazz guitarist Julian Lage to release an album called Room, and now he’s brought in bassist Scott Colley and drummer Tom Rainey to turn their duo into a quartet: the Nels Cline 4.

The Nels Cline 4 are releasing their debut album, Currents, Constellations, next month on the legendary jazz label Blue Note. (Cline already released one album on the label, Lovers, in 2016.) And today they’re sharing its lead single “Imperfect 10,” a genre-agnostic exploratory jam. Check out a video of the band performing it live in the studio and find the tracklist for Currents, Constellations below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Furtive” (Nels Cline)

02 “Swing Ghost ’59” (Nels Cline)

03 “Imperfect 10″ (Nels Cline)

04 “As Close As That” (Nels Cline)

05 “Amenette” (Nels Cline)

06 “Temporarily” (Carla Bley)

07 “River Mouth (Parts 1 & 2)” (Nels Cline)

08 “For Each, A Flower” (Nels Cline)

Currents, Constellations is out 4/13 on Blue Note.