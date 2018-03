Phoebe Bridgers is already pals with Ryan Adams and Conor Oberst, and it seems she’s added Justin Vernon to that list. Bon Iver just finished up an eight-night residency at London’s Eventim Apollo last night, and after opening the show, Brooklyn Vegan reports that Bridgers also joined the band onstage to sing “Flume.” Watch their onstage collaboration below.

Phoebe last night with @boniver 🖤❄️ A post shared by Jamie Bridgers (@nonajames) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:35am PST