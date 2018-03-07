Michael Rault – “I’ll Be There” Video

Last we heard from retro pop-rocker Michael Rault, he was hinting toward a follow-up LP to 2015’s Living Daylight with “Sleep With Me.” We now know that Rault’s new album is called It’s A New Day Tonight, and today the Montreal musician pays and plays another homage to the Beatles in the album’s opener, “I’ll Be There.”

“Rain, shine, I don’t mind,” Rault sings at the chorus, mirroring the desire for clearer skies in “Here Comes The Sun.” In the accompanying video by Alex Kingsmill, Rault sits in the back of a VW pickup truck and zooms around the city and countryside abound with rainbows and fireworks, finding light wherever the clouds may be. See where he winds up below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’ll Be There”

02 “New Day Tonight”

03 “Sleep With Me”

04 “Oh, Clever Boy”

05 “Sitting Still”

06 “Dream Song”

07 “Pyramid Scheme”

08 “Out Of The Light”

09 “Sleeping & Smiling”

10 “When The Sun Shines”

TOUR DATES:

03/14-04/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe

05/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

05/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Neptunes

05/29 – Washington, DC @ DC 9

05/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom @ Lounge

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

It’s A New Day Tonight is out 5/18 via Wick Records.