Watch Margo Price Play “Pay Gap” With A Nod To Frances McDormand’s Oscar Speech On Conan

Two of Jack White’s favorite celebrities crossed paths last night: Conan O’Brien, the talk-show host with whom White has maintained a long and fruitful relationship — including the White Stripes’ “The Denial Twist” video, co-starring our own Tom Breihan — welcomed Margo Price, the acclaimed country singer and Artist To Watch from White’s label Third Man Records, to his TBS talk show.

Decked out in cowboy hat and Nudie suit, Price played “Pay Gap,” her mariachi-infused lament from last year’s All American Made. The song takes women’s struggle for equal wages and fair treatment head-on, with unflinching lyrics including “It’s been that way, with no equal pay/ And I want to know when it will be fixed/ Women do work and get treated like slaves since 1776″ and “We’re all the same in the eyes of God, but in the eyes of some rich white men/ No more than a maid to be owned like a dog/ A second-class citizen.”

Price accented the message by posting a hand-scrawled sign reading “INCLUSION RIDER” to her guitar’s pick guard — a reference to Frances McDormand’s likeminded acceptance speech at the Oscars last weekend.

In addition to playing “Pay Gap” on the broadcast, Price and her band did the more upbeat and swaggering “Do Right By Me” as a web exclusive. Watch both performances below.

All American Made is out now on Third Man Records. In other news, someone should make a movie about an all-woman motorcycle gang called the Inclusion Riders.