Vince Staples – “Get The Fuck Off My Dick”

Yesterday, Vince Staples launched a “Get The Fuck Off My Dick” campaign on GoFundMe, promising to “shut the fuck up forever” if his haters manage to put up $2 million. As it turns out, the whole thing seems to be an ingenious marketing campaign for a new single also called “Get The Fuck Off My Dick,” and you can now hear that below.

GoFundMe briefly took down Staples’ campaign before reinstating it (thanks Kelsey!), and Staples had a lot of funny things to say about it (because he has a lot of funny things to say about everything):

So can somebody at @gofundme tell me why they took my campaign down? Why must thy block my blessings !! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 8, 2018

I was already on https://t.co/x37laoNpC7 trying to find a nice two bedroom in Palmdale… maybe even a garage and @gofundme decided to pull the rug from underneath my @Converse Smh. I almost spilled my @Sprite. This is unacceptable we need answers !!! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 8, 2018

Somebody call @TheEllenShow better get call @Oprah and the whole @TheView we gonna need everybody to fight this injustice. #GTFOMD will live. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 8, 2018

Wow. I want everybody to thank Kelsey for protecting my future and reinstating my campaign. What a way to finish up International Women’s Day. pic.twitter.com/ZdJQnwnWof — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) March 8, 2018