Vince Staples – "Get The Fuck Off My Dick"

Vince Staples -

Yesterday, Vince Staples launched a “Get The Fuck Off My Dick” campaign on GoFundMe, promising to “shut the fuck up forever” if his haters manage to put up $2 million. As it turns out, the whole thing seems to be an ingenious marketing campaign for a new single also called “Get The Fuck Off My Dick,” and you can now hear that below.

GoFundMe briefly took down Staples’ campaign before reinstating it (thanks Kelsey!), and Staples had a lot of funny things to say about it (because he has a lot of funny things to say about everything):

