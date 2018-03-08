Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Hosting Overnight Musical & Culinary Experience At His Hotel

Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver bandmate S. Carey have announced something called “Lock Inn,” an exclusive overnight musical and culinary experience held at Vernon’s boutique Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Billed as “an evening curated entirely by their musical, culinary, and cultural sensibilities from beginning to end,” the event will feature playlists selected by Vernon and Carey, a live performance during a six-course dinner, a morning yoga session, a limited edition poster, and appearances by “other yet-to-be-named musical guests from their stable of friends and creative collaborators.”

The Lock Inn will take place on two dates, 4/10 and 5/9, with only 30 packages available for each date. Find more information here.