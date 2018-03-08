Chris Brown Responds To Vanessa Carlton After She Slams His Support On International Women’s Day

Vanessa Carlton’s “One Thousand Miles” can easily be considered one of the catchiest songs of all time, and it skyrocketed in popularity after being featured in the 2004 hit comedy White Chicks. However, Carlton was not happy about one particular fan of her classic tune.

Chris Brown took to Instagram Thursday (3/8) to post a clip from the song. However, Carlton didn’t appreciate the shout out on International Women’s Day given his domestic abuse incident with Rihanna in 2009. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote, “Today Chris Brown posted my video. I am now being repeatedly tagged to his account. Being that today is International Women’s Day I feel compelled to draw a line.”

“I support survivors not perpetrators of domestic violence. I do not want to be associated with an artist that has assaulted women on a day like today. Thank you #internationalwomensday,” she continued.

Brown didn’t fight back. Instead, he tried to stay diplomatic in another now-deleted post, featuring a screenshot of Carlton’s original message: “I posted a song that was and still is a great song and the artist felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today. I won’t keep it up long. I just hope she knows she is loved and her song is great.”

After deleting his follow-up, he reposted the song, but this time with the famous clip from White Chicks. See it below.

I LOVE THIS SONG A post shared by 💔🌕💿INDIGO CHILD (@chrisbrownofficial) on Mar 8, 2018 at 9:24am PST

This article originally appeared on Billboard.