Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Are In Final Stages Of Two EPs

The Smashing Pumpkins are decidedly back. Frontman Billy Corgan took to Instagram Friday (March 9) to reveal, and add some updates, on a slew of new things coming from the ultimate alt-rock band of the ’90s — ranging from the finalization of two separate E.P.’s and an upcoming profile in the New York Times.

As for the status of the upcoming pair of projects, a first song is “most likely due out in May,” while the rest of the finishing touches are in their final stages, “leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang.” Corgan went on to reiterate the eight song track list that he had originally posted in mid February, but did not specify which songs would be on which EP.

The Instagram post also mentioned a “long-ranging interview with the NYT, which given the questions asked will address many of the things we get asked about here on IG.” The questions Corgan is likely referring to are the ones surrounding bassist D’arcy Wretzky, who said she was uninvited from the band’s upcoming tour — a claim that the three other members went on to deny. She had claimed that Corgan sent her a touring contract, but months later said “that wasn’t a real offer.” The three other members released a statement saying Wretzky’s “repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred.”

With or without Wretzky, the tour is set to start on July 12 in Arizona and continue on into September.

Check out the tour dates here, as well as the upcoming EPs’ tracklist(s) below.

TRACKLIST(S):

“Solara”

“Marchin’ On”

“Travels”

“Seek and You Shall Destroy”

“With Sympathy”

“Knights of Malta”

“Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

“Alienation”

This story originally appeared on Billboard.