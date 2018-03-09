Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement

Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that self-titled album last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat Baldwin, Felicia Douglass, Maia Friedman, Mike Johnson, and Kristin Slipp, and it’ll kick off with a performance at FORM Arcosanti in May. Tickets for that are on sale now. Included in the pair of videos that accompany the tour announcement is a teaser of some new music that wasn’t included on the last album, which suggests something might be in the pipeline. Adding to that possibility is a phrase that recurs in each video: “Lamplit Prose.” Check it out below.
TOUR DATES
05/11-13 @ Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM*
05/12 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/15 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/16 New Orleans, LA @ Republic
05/18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/19 Nashville, TN @ Exit In
05/21 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
05/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/23 Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/25 Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
05/26 Montreal, QC @ Belmont
05/27 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*
05/29 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/01 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/02 Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic*
06/03 New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival*
06/12 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/17 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
06/19 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/21 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/22 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)*
06/23 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival*
06/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/26 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
06/28 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
06/29 Dallas, TX @ Trees
06/30 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/27-29 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival*
08/09 Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival, Main Stage*
08/10 Copenhagen, Denmark @ HAVEN Festival, Main Stage*
08/14 Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen
08/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)
08/16-19 Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom @ Green Man Festival*
08/19 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ The Art School
08/20 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)
08/21 London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground
08/22 London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground (2nd night)