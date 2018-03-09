Dirty Projectors Tease New Music With Tour Announcement

Earlier this week, Dave Longstreth announced the first full-fledged Dirty Projectors tour since releasing that self-titled album last year. His touring bandmates will include Nat Baldwin, Felicia Douglass, Maia Friedman, Mike Johnson, and Kristin Slipp, and it’ll kick off with a performance at FORM Arcosanti in May. Tickets for that are on sale now. Included in the pair of videos that accompany the tour announcement is a teaser of some new music that wasn’t included on the last album, which suggests something might be in the pipeline. Adding to that possibility is a phrase that recurs in each video: “Lamplit Prose.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES

05/11-13 @ Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM*

05/12 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

05/15 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/16 New Orleans, LA @ Republic

05/18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/19 Nashville, TN @ Exit In

05/21 St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

05/22 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/23 Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/25 Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/26 Montreal, QC @ Belmont

05/27 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

05/29 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/01 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/02 Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic*

06/03 New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival*

06/12 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/17 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

06/19 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/21 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/22 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)*

06/23 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Music & Arts Festival*

06/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/26 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

06/28 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/29 Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/30 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/27-29 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival*

08/09 Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Festival, Main Stage*

08/10 Copenhagen, Denmark @ HAVEN Festival, Main Stage*

08/14 Berlin, Germany @ Heimathafen

08/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)

08/16-19 Brecon Beacons, United Kingdom @ Green Man Festival*

08/19 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ The Art School

08/20 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Riley Smith Hall (Leeds Uni)

08/21 London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground

08/22 London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground (2nd night)