Watch A 9-Year-Old Sing “Dead And Bloated” With Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots haven’t had a lot of luck with singers. Scott Weiland died tragically in 2015, and their other singer, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, tragically died by suicide last year. Since November, they’ve been fronted by a new guy named Jeff Gutt, but at their show in Phoenix last night, they tried out yet another new singer: a nine year old kid named Vedder, the son of one of Gutt’s childhood friends. (What kind of nine year old sings Stone Temple Pilots songs? One named Vedder, of course.) Watch his performance of “Dead And Bloated” below.