Watch Cardi B’s Hits Medley And Joyous, Album-Announcing Acceptance Speech At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Cardi B got hits! What started with last year’s grassroots #1 smash “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” last year has blossomed into five top-10 hits in under six months. She seemingly cannot miss right now. In NBA Jam terms, she’s on fire. And last night she got a chance to show off all those monster singles.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Las Vegas, Cardi performed a five-minute medley featuring all five of those hits: her own “Bartier Cardi,” Migos’ “MotorSport,” G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” and “Bodak Yellow.” G-Eazy showed up to do his thing on “No Limit,” but the moment was all Cardi’s.

Even better than the medley, though, was her acceptance speech for Best New Artist (presented by the Chainsmokers, who have now had the honor of presenting awards to both Cardi and the late David Bowie). Beaming with joy, Cardi ran through the usual list of thank-yous, including her haters, with a cackle, “because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!” She also emitted a bunch of those signature chirp-trills that so flummoxed Jimmy Fallon. And saving the best for last, she announced that her album will be out in April. Watch the medley and the speech below.